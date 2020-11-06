Turning hypersaline water into fresh water in volume using far less energy

Rice University’s desalination technology for hypersaline brine features a central passage for heated brine that is sandwiched between two membranes. A stainless steel heating element produces fresh, salt-free water by driving water vapor through each membrane. A coating of the 2D nanomaterial hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) protects the heating element from the highly corrosive brine. (Image courtesy of Kuichang Zuo/Rice University)
A thin coating of the 2D nanomaterial hexagonal boron nitride is the key ingredient in a cost-effective technology developed by Rice University engineers for desalinating industrial-strength brine.
More than 1.8 billion people live in countries where fresh water is scarce. In many arid regions, seawater or salty groundwater is plentiful but costly to desalinate. In addition, many industries pay high disposal costs for wastewater with high salt concentrations that cannot be treated using conventional technologies. Reverse osmosis, the most common desalination technology, requires greater and greater pressure as the salt content of water increases and cannot be used to treat water that is extremely salty, or hypersaline.
Hypersaline water, which can contain 10 times more salt than seawater, is an increasingly important challenge for many industries. Some oil and gas wells produce it in large volumes, for example, and it is a byproduct of many desalination technologies that produce both freshwater and concentrated brine. Increasing water consciousness across all industries is also a driver, said Rice’s Qilin Li, co-corresponding author of a study about Rice’s desalination technology published in Nature Nanotechnology.
“It’s not just the oil industry,” said Li, co-director of the Rice-based Nanotechnology Enabled Water Treatment Center (NEWT). “Industrial processes, in general, produce salty wastewater because the trend is to reuse water. Many industries are trying to have ‘closed loop’ water systems. Each time you recover freshwater, the salt in it becomes more concentrated. Eventually the wastewater becomes hypersaline and you either have to desalinate it or pay to dispose of it.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Desalination technology
- Hexagonal BN Could Be Used For Hypersaline Desalinationon November 4, 2020 at 2:21 am
A thin coating of the 2D compound semiconductor hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) is the key ingredient in a cost-effective technology developed by Rice University engineers for desalinating ...
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Researchon November 3, 2020 at 11:03 pm
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11 ...
- 2D boron nitride coating is key ingredient in hypersaline desalination technologyon November 3, 2020 at 10:28 pm
A thin coating of the 2D nanomaterial hexagonal boron nitride is the key ingredient in a cost-effective technology for desalinating industrial-strength brine.
- Boron nitride coating is key ingredient in hypersaline desalination technologyon November 3, 2020 at 1:59 pm
D nanomaterial hexagonal boron nitride is the key ingredient in a cost-effective technology developed by Rice University engineers for desalinating industrial-strength brine.
- Industrial-strength brine, meet your kryptoniteon November 3, 2020 at 1:52 pm
A thin coating of the 2D nanomaterial hexagonal boron nitride is the key ingredient in a cost-effective technology developed by Rice University engineers for desalinating industrial-strength brine.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Desalination technology
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Hypersaline water
- Hexagonal BN Could Be Used For Hypersaline Desalinationon November 4, 2020 at 2:21 am
A thin coating of the 2D compound semiconductor hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) is the key ingredient in a cost-effective technology developed by Rice University engineers for desalinating ...
- Modi’s Fish Farming Scheme Ahead Of Bihar Elections Is NOT ‘Atmanirbhar’on November 3, 2020 at 10:39 pm
Being truly Atmanirbhar is to support marginalized people with investments in local industries that improve their lives. A people-oriented and not export-oriented scheme will make their votes count.
- 2D boron nitride coating is key ingredient in hypersaline desalination technologyon November 3, 2020 at 10:17 pm
... greater and greater pressure as the salt content of water increases and cannot be used to treat water that is extremely salty, or hypersaline. Hypersaline water, which can contain 10 times more ...
- Boron nitride coating is key ingredient in hypersaline desalination technologyon November 3, 2020 at 1:59 pm
D nanomaterial hexagonal boron nitride is the key ingredient in a cost-effective technology developed by Rice University engineers for desalinating industrial-strength brine.
- Industrial-strength brine, meet your kryptoniteon November 3, 2020 at 1:52 pm
A thin coating of the 2D nanomaterial hexagonal boron nitride is the key ingredient in a cost-effective technology developed by Rice University engineers for desalinating industrial-strength brine.