Paving the way for 3D electronics: Metal-plastic hybrid 3D printing is now real

Scientists develop a novel and surprisingly simple method to print 3D structures made of metal and plastic, paving the way for 3D electronics
Scientists develop a novel and surprisingly simple method to print 3D structures made of metal and plastic, paving the way for 3D electronics
Current 3D printers employ either plastic or metal only, and the conventional method to coat 3D plastic structures with metal is not environment-friendly and yields poor results. Now, scientists from Waseda University, Japan, have developed a metal–plastic hybrid 3D printing technique that produces plastic structures with a highly adhesive metal coating on desired areas. This approach extends the use of 3D printers to 3D electronics for future robotics and Internet-of-Things applications.
Three-dimensional (3D) printing technology has evolved tremendously over the last decade to the point where it is now viable for mass production in industrial settings. Also known as “additive manufacturing,” 3D printing allows one to create arbitrarily complex 3D objects directly from their raw materials. In fused filament fabrication, the most popular 3D printing process, a plastic or metal is melted and extruded through a small nozzle by a printer head and then immediately solidifies and fuses with the rest of the piece. However, because the melting points of plastics and metals are very different, this technology has been limited to creating objects of either metal or plastic only—until now.
In a recent study published in Additive Manufacturing, scientists from Waseda University, Japan, developed a new hybrid technique that can produce 3D objects made of both metal and plastic. Professor Shinjiro Umezu, who led the study, explains their motivation: “Even though 3D printers let us create 3D structures from metal and plastic, most of the objects we see around us are a combination of both, including electronic devices. Thus, we thought we’d be able to expand the applications of conventional 3D printers if we managed to use them to create 3D objects made of both metal and plastic.”
Their method is actually a major improvement over the conventional metallization process used to coat 3D plastic structures with metal. In the conventional approach, the plastic object is 3D-printed and then submerged in a solution containing palladium (Pd), which adheres to the object’s surface. Afterwards, the piece is submerged in an electroless plating bath that, using the deposited Pd as a catalyst, causes dissolved metal ions to stick to the object. While technically sound, the conventional approach produces a metallic coating that is non-uniform and adheres poorly to the plastic structure.
In contrast, in the new hybrid method, a printer with a dual nozzle is used; one nozzle extrudes standard melted plastic (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, or ABS) whereas the other extrudes ABS loaded with PdCl2. By selectively printing layers using one nozzle or the other, specific areas of the 3D object are loaded with Pd. Then, through electroless plating, one finally obtains a plastic structure with a metallic coating over selected areas only.
The scientists found the adhesion of the metal coating to be much higher when using their approach. What’s more, because Pd is loaded in the raw material, their technique does not require any type of roughening or etching of the ABS structure to promote the deposition of the catalyst, unlike the conventional method. This is especially important when considering that these extra steps cause damage not only to the 3D object itself, but to the environment as well, owing to the use of toxic chemicals like chromic acid. Lastly, their approach is entirely compatible with existing fused filament fabrication 3D printers.
Umezu believes that metal–plastic hybrid 3D printing could become very relevant in the near future considering its potential use in 3D electronics, which is the focus of upcoming Internet-of-Things and artificial intelligence applications. In this regard, he adds: “Our hybrid 3D printing method has opened up the possibility of fabricating 3D electronics so that devices and robots used in healthcare and nursing care could become significantly better than what we have today.”
This study hopefully paves the way for hybrid 3D printing technology that will enable us to get the best of both worlds—metal and plastic combined.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Hybrid 3D printing technology
- The best of both worlds: A new take on metal-plastic hybrid 3D printingon October 5, 2020 at 6:40 am
Current 3D printers employ either plastic or metal only, and the conventional method to coat 3D plastic structures with metal is not environment-friendly and yields poor results. Now, scientists from ...
- Covestro takes over DSM 3D printing business as part of €1.61 billion acquisitionon October 1, 2020 at 2:22 am
Polymer materials company Covestro has agreed a €1.61 billion acquisition of DSM’s Resins & Functional Materials business, which includes its additive manufacturing offering.
- With Supply Chains In Flux, This 3D Printing Startup Fortified Operationson September 30, 2020 at 2:15 pm
D printing startup Fortify brought its first products to market during the pandemic. The company’s CEO shares insights into how the team leveraged challenges into agility and a more robust equipment ...
- Europe Healthcare 3D Printing Market Size Set to Register 650 million USD by 2024on September 29, 2020 at 8:33 pm
Selbyville, Delaware An analysis of Europe Healthcare 3D Printing market has been provided in the latest report added at Market Study Report LLC that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand ...
- Ramboll Adopts COBOD 3D Print Technology for Wind Turbine Towerson September 24, 2020 at 10:58 pm
Ramboll will deliver a new design concept that adopts the 3D printing technology to construct wind turbine towers to GE Renewable Energy, one of the largest companies in the onshore wind market ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Hybrid 3D printing technology
Go deeper with Bing News on:
3D electronics
- Selective metal plating of 3D printed plasticon October 6, 2020 at 2:34 am
D printed plastic parts can be accurately nickel plated if the plastic is pre-doped with catalyst before printing, according to scientists from Waseda Uni ...
- 3D Sensors Market - Actionable Research on COVID-19 | Use of 3D Sensors in Security Systems to Boost the Market Growth | Technavioon October 5, 2020 at 11:41 pm
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Sensors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: ) The increasing use of 3D sensors in security and surveillance systems is expected to ...
- Technavio Research: 3D Sensors Market - Actionable Research on COVID-19 | Use of 3D Sensors in Security Systems to Boost the Market Growth | Technavioon October 5, 2020 at 11:33 pm
The global 3D sensors market size is poised to grow by USD 14.7 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 29% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio.
- Azul 3D announces deal with DuPonton October 5, 2020 at 11:47 am
D-printing startup Azul 3D in Skokie has formed an exclusive development collaboration with DuPont Electronics & Imaging to advance its next-generation 3D printing technology.
- Azul 3D enters into exclusive 3D printing development partnership with DuPont Electronics & Imagingon October 5, 2020 at 7:48 am
Azul 3D has announced an ‘exclusive development collaboration’ with DuPont Electronics and Imaging which will aim to establish 3D printing technologies within the electronic materials industry.