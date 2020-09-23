Consumers weigh in positively on support for simple funding plans for climate action even with high costs

For decades, scientists have urged policymakers to take prompt action to address climate change, but their calls have largely gone unanswered. Now, as wildfires ravage the west and hurricanes batter the Atlantic and Gulf coasts with greater intensity, a new study involving Washington University in St. Louis researchers finds consumers across the United States and in some European countries are ready to start paying for it now.
One reason why governments have been slow to react is because of the cost-participation dilemma. In order to be effective, a climate policy must raise the price of carbon and include most countries in the world, explained Michael Bechtel, associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences. But that’s a challenge because participation is voluntary, and raising energy costs — no matter how necessary — is never popular.
As policymakers debate the best way to fund climate action, Bechtel — along with Kenneth Scheve at Yale University and Elisabeth van Lieshout at Stanford University — wanted to better understand the public’s perspective.
In a study published Sept. 21 in Nature Climate Change, they asked more than 10,000 people in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France to consider four different methods of funding climate policies:
- Should the prices start low and gradually increase over time?
- Should prices start high and decrease over time as progress is made?
- Should prices start low, increase over time and then come back down?
- Or, would consumers prefer a constant-cost plan?
Policymakers and pundits have generally assumed that ramping up climate action and costs over time would be the most attractive approach as it would allow consumers to prepare and adjust their energy usage. Instead, they found the majority in all four countries preferred a simpler, constant-cost plan — even if average household costs are high.
Policymakers take note: The constant-cost plan also significantly reduced opposition to climate action, as compared with the ramp-up plan.
According to Bechtel, understanding the public’s preference for funding climate action is important because these costs would likely be passed on to the consumer.
“Carbon taxes are meant to change energy-intense production as well as consumption patterns, and they would be paid by businesses and consumers,” Bechtel said. “An example is a fuel tax that would directly increase the price of gasoline. A second type of a carbon tax is an emissions tax, which would raise the price of industrial activities that emit greenhouse gases. But even with this type of activity, consumers will ultimately incur higher prices because the increased production costs will require raising the price of such emission-intense goods.”
Researchers began by introducing the notion of an international agreement, which would entail certain average costs per month and household. Respondents were given the four different options of distributing the costs of implementing the agreement over time and asked to indicate which cost schedule they would select in a referendum given a certain cost level average — low or high.
Across the four countries, 58% of respondents preferred the constant-cost plan, whereas only 12% preferred an increasing-cost plan.
Those who favored the constant-cost plan stressed the desire to simplify budgeting and plan for the future. It also encouraged people to reduce their energy usage over time. Even when average household costs were substantial — adding up to 2% of GDP — most respondents still preferred the certainty of the constant plan.
In comparison, those who preferred the ramp-up approach said this plan allowed people to gradually adjust to rising costs. Respondents also chose this option in the hope that delayed costs would leave less of a consumer impact because of wage increases, inflation, etc.
Essential to tackling climate change
Respondents who preferred higher costs up front emphasized the need to make investments now, which they said were essential to tackling climate change.
“Credible climate policies will have to raise the price of carbon, and the public are concerned about these costs even when they believe the science of climate change and generally want governments to address the issue,” the researchers wrote.
“As policymakers seek to design policies that are transparent and meet meaningful emission reduction goals, our research indicates that constant-cost plans promise more support for climate action relative to ramping-up approaches.
“Moreover, due to the delay in large-scale policy responses to climate change, countries will likely have to pursue more progressive and costly climate action to limit the adverse effects of global warming. The drop in support due to higher costs associated with these more ambitious policy efforts may be at least partially mitigated by selecting a set of attractive design features such as the constant distribution of costs.”
Progress appears challenging, but it is possible. The 2016 Paris Agreement created a global framework to address climate change with countries committing to work together to limit the global average temperature increase to 2°C or less. But it stopped short of prescribing which policy instruments countries could use to reach the collective goal.
“Countries have agreed that domestic mitigation measures that reduce greenhouse gas emissions are needed,” Bechtel said. “This is the goal of carbon pricing: Incentivizing societies to produce less GHG emissions. There are several policy instruments that promise to get us closer to this goal. A carbon tax is one of these instruments, but countries can also use emission trading systems or emission reduction funds, for example. They could also rely on a combination of these policies.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Climate action funding
- Amazon launches climate-friendly program to help shop for sustainable productson September 22, 2020 at 11:46 pm
Amazon.com Inc, the world's biggest online retailer, announced the launch of a climate-friendly program on Wednesday to help customers shop for sustainable products, as part of its commitment to be ...
- Climate fund down to $20,000 as mayor takes swipe at lack of Government supporton September 22, 2020 at 9:05 pm
Only $20,000 of Nelson's $500,000 climate change fund remains after the city's climate champion was granted money to speed up his work. Mayor Rachel Reese supported the $139,620 funding request from ...
- RPT-BlackRock, JPMorgan climate votes at odds as new rules loomon September 22, 2020 at 6:01 am
Top U.S. asset managers BlackRock Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co were divided in their support of climate-related proxy resolutions at corporate meetings this year, two analyses showed on Tuesday, ...
- Climate Week NYC Partners with EDF to Mark the Start of a Critical Period for Climate Actionon September 22, 2020 at 5:33 am
Climate Week NYC is partnering with the Environmental Defense Fund on the Finance, Investment, and Jobs program to deliver a series of events on what countries, and the private sector, must do over ...
- Climate: Support for simple funding plans -- even if costs are highon September 21, 2020 at 4:13 pm
There is growing demand for countries to take aggressive action to combat climate change, but less consensus on how to fund it. In a new study, researchers asked more than 10,000 people from the US, ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Climate action funding
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Methods of funding climate policies
- How Hong Kong can tackle the climate crisis and its economic problems at the same timeon September 22, 2020 at 8:31 pm
The Hong Kong 2050 is Now report calls for strict government policy frameworks for greener buildings ... First, the centre would spearhead innovation and entrepreneurship by providing funding for ...
- Trump casts self as Great Lakes champion, but his policies may do lasting damageon September 22, 2020 at 7:17 pm
The president has moved to systematically weaken environmental laws while recently voicing support for restoration and infrastructure funding.
- Climate: Support for simple funding plans -- even if costs are highon September 21, 2020 at 4:13 pm
Germany and France to consider four different methods of funding climate policies: Should the prices start low and gradually increase over time? Should prices start high and decrease over time as ...
- New research shows international support for simple climate policy funding planson September 21, 2020 at 4:11 pm
Germany and France to consider four different methods of funding climate policies: Should the prices start low and gradually increase over time? Should prices start high and decrease over time as ...
- Funding climate action policies: Consumers weigh inon September 21, 2020 at 10:25 am
There is growing demand for countries to take aggressive action to combat climate change, but less consensus on how to fund it. In a new study published September 21 in Nature Climate Change, ...