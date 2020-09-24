Cleaning and killing biofilms with magnetic ‘T-Budbots’ made from tea

via ACS
Biofilms — microbial communities that form slimy layers on surfaces — are difficult to treat and remove, often because the microbes release molecules that block the entry of antibiotics and other therapies. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces have made magnetically propelled microbots derived from tea buds, which they call “T-Budbots,” that can dislodge biofilms, release an antibiotic to kill bacteria, and clean away the debris.
Many hospital-acquired infections involve bacterial biofilms that form on catheters, joint prostheses, pacemakers and other implanted devices. These microbial communities, which are often resistant to antibiotics, can slow healing and cause serious medical complications. Current treatment includes repeated high doses of antibiotics, which can have side effects, or in some cases, surgical replacement of the infected device, which is painful and costly. Dipankar Bandyopadhyay and colleagues wanted to develop biocompatible microbots that could be controlled with magnets to destroy biofilms and then scrub away the mess. The team chose Camellia sinensis tea buds as the raw material for their microbots because the buds are porous, non-toxic, inexpensive and biodegradable. Tea buds also contain polyphenols, which have antimicrobial properties.
The researchers ground some tea buds and isolated porous microparticles. Then, they coated the microparticles’ surfaces with magnetite nanoparticles so that they could be controlled by a magnet. Finally, the antibiotic ciprofloxacin was embedded within the porous structures. The researchers showed that the T-Budbots released the antibiotic primarily under acidic conditions, which occur in bacterial infections. The team then added the T-Budbots to bacterial biofilms in dishes and magnetically steered them. The microbots penetrated the biofilm, killed the bacteria and cleaned the debris away, leaving a clear path in their wake. Degraded remnants of the biofilm adhered to the microbots’ surfaces. The researchers note that this was a proof-of-concept study, and further optimization is needed before the T-Budbots could be deployed to destroy biofilms in the human body.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Biofilms
- Magnetic 'T-Budbots' made from tea plants kill and clean biofilms (video)on September 23, 2020 at 12:21 pm
Biofilms -- microbial communities that form slimy layers on surfaces -- are difficult to treat and remove, often because the microbes release molecules that block the entry of antibiotics and other ...
- Magnetic 'T-Budbots' made from tea plants kill and clean biofilms (w/video)on September 23, 2020 at 9:41 am
(Nanowerk News) Biofilms –– microbial communities that form slimy layers on surfaces –– are difficult to treat and remove, often because the microbes release molecules that block the entry of ...
- Magnetic 'T-Budbots' made from tea plants kill and clean biofilmson September 23, 2020 at 9:10 am
Biofilms—microbial communities that form slimy layers on surfaces—are difficult to treat and remove, often because the microbes release molecules that block the entry of antibiotics and other ...
- Study shows why bacterial cells behave differently on different types of surfaceson September 16, 2020 at 10:41 pm
These results from studies in both experimental and theoretical physics may help to improve antibacterial surfaces. The research work was recently published in the journal 'Nanoscale'.
- New method for combating antibiotic resistance in microbeson September 16, 2020 at 8:14 am
Bacteria in biofilms are 1,000 times more resistant to antibiotics, disinfectants, mechanical treatment, and other types of stress. A chemist from RUDN University suggested a method to prevent the ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Biofilms
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Biocompatible microbots
- Magnetic 'T-Budbots' made from tea plants kill and clean biofilms (w/video)on September 23, 2020 at 9:34 am
Dipankar Bandyopadhyay and colleagues wanted to develop biocompatible microbots that could be controlled with magnets to destroy biofilms and then scrub away the mess. The team chose Camellia sinensis ...
- Magnetic 'T-Budbots' made from tea plants kill and clean biofilms (video)on September 23, 2020 at 8:33 am
Dipankar Bandyopadhyay and colleagues wanted to develop biocompatible microbots that could be controlled with magnets to destroy biofilms and then scrub away the mess. The team chose Camellia sinensis ...
- An Army of Microscopic Robots Is Ready to Patrol Your Bodyon September 8, 2020 at 7:00 am
Each smaller than the width of a human hair, the microbots have a blocky body equipped with solar cells and two pairs of platinum legs.
- 10 Nanotech Breakthroughs You Should Know About (Updated)on September 2, 2020 at 5:00 pm
They have also developed a biocompatible riboflavin-containing photoinitiator ... The robots used in the procedure has a diameter of 285 µm. The magnetic microbots are powered using external magnetic ...