A new machine-learning method could deliver building energy savings of around 20 percent

Engineers at CSEM have developed a new machine-learning method that paves the way for artificial intelligence to be used in applications that until now have been deemed too sensitive. The method, which has been tested by running simulations on a climate-control system for a 100-room building, is poised to deliver energy savings of around 20%.
In 2016, a supercomputer beat the world champion in Go, a complicated board game. How? By using reinforcement learning, a type of artificial intelligence whereby computers train themselves after being programmed with simple instructions. The computers learn from their mistakes and, step by step, become highly powerful.
The main drawback to reinforcement learning is that it can’t be used in some real-life applications. That’s because in the process of training themselves, computers initially try just about anything and everything before eventually stumbling on the right path. This initial trial-and-error phase can be problematic for certain applications, such as climate-control systems where abrupt swings in temperature wouldn’t be tolerated.
Learning the driver’s manual before starting the engine
The CSEM engineers have developed an approach that overcomes this problem. They showed that computers can first be trained on extremely simplified theoretical models before being set to learn on real-life systems. That means that when the computers start the machine-learning process on the real-life systems, they can draw on what they learned previously on the models. The computers can therefore get on the right path quickly without going through a period of extreme fluctuations. The engineers’ research has just been published in IEEE Transactions on Neural Networks and Learning Systems.
“It’s like learning the driver’s manual before you start a car,” says Pierre-Jean Alet, head of smart energy systems research at CSEM and a co-author of the study. “With this pre-training step, computers build up a knowledge base they can draw on so they aren’t flying blind as they search for the right answer.”
Slashing energy use by over 20%
The engineers tested their approach on a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system for a complex 100-room building using a three-step process. First, they trained a computer on a “virtual model” built from simple equations that roughly described the building’s behavior. Then they fed actual building data (temperature, how long blinds were open, weather conditions, etc.) into the computer, to make the training more accurate. Finally, they let the computer run its reinforcement-learning algorithms to find the best way to manage the HVAC system.
Broad applications
This discovery could open up new horizons for machine learning by expanding its use to applications where large fluctuations in operating parameters would have important financial or security costs.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Reinforcement learning
- New Method can Help Make AI Computers More Powerfulon September 23, 2020 at 9:17 pm
A supercomputer was able to beat the world champion in a complex board game, called Go, back in 2016. How was this feat possible?
- Watch a Robot AI Beat World-Class Curling Competitorson September 23, 2020 at 11:43 am
Artificial intelligence still needs to bridge the “sim-to-real” gap. Deep-learning techniques that are all the rage in AI log superlative performances in mastering cerebral games, including chess and ...
- Robot beats humans at curling thanks to deep learning programon September 23, 2020 at 11:27 am
Thanks to a new deep learning program, a curling robot, appropriately named Curly, was able to win three out of four matches against curlers from South Korea's national teams.
- How machine learning can help to future-proof clinical trials in era of COVID-19on September 23, 2020 at 9:58 am
The COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest global healthcare crisis of our generation, presenting enormous challenges to medical research, including ...
- Engineers pre-train AI computers to make them even more powerfulon September 22, 2020 at 8:19 am
In 2016, a supercomputer beat the world champion in Go, a complicated board game. How? By using reinforcement learning, a type of artificial intelligence whereby computers train themselves after being ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Reinforcement learning
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Machine learning
- Qualtrics Announces Delighted AI, a Machine Learning Engine to Automate Every Step of the Customer Feedback Processon September 23, 2020 at 2:42 pm
Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced Delighted AI, an ...
- Machine-learning study of metallic hydrogen provides clues about Jupiter’s interioron September 23, 2020 at 10:40 am
To gain these insights, researchers must look to hydrogen’s phase diagram – which depicts how its physical properties vary with temperature and pressure. Although the phase diagram for hydrogen in ...
- 14 open source tools to make the most of machine learningon September 23, 2020 at 3:15 am
Apache Mahout provides a way to build environments for hosting machine learning applications that can be scaled quickly and efficiently to meet demand. Mahout works mainly with another well-known ...
- Global Machine Learning Market 2020 Industry Growth Analysis by Key Players, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2025on September 22, 2020 at 1:34 pm
Sep 22, 2020 (CDN Newswire via Comtex) -- The research report by MarketandResearch.biz, titled Global Machine Learning Market 2020 by Company, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 draws research, ...
- Top 10 Machine Learning Companies 2020on September 22, 2020 at 12:24 pm
Machine learning companies have emerged as key players in enterprise IT over the few years. Why? Enterprise leaders have realized the value of having software that is capable of learning on its own ...